‘Battle of the Badges’ held Monday at civic center

JACKSON, Tenn. – First responders competed with each other during the 10th Battle of the Badges on Monday.

The battle at the Carl Perkins Civic Center saw seven different emergency responder agencies donate blood to help LIFELINE Blood Services, which gets blood to 21 counties in West Tennessee and 18 hospitals.

If you missed it, no need to worry. This friendly competition goes until Saturday, Sept. 16 at LIFELINE in north Jackson

Friends and family members of responders can also donate and sign in under whichever team they would like to support.

The winner of the competition will receive LIFELINE’S traveling trophy and donors will receive a free t-shirt.

Agencies included:

Jackson Police Department

Jackson Fire Department

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Madison County Fire Department

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency Medical Services

Tennessee Highway Patrol

“These guys know firsthand the importance of having a blood supply on the ready for our local community members. So it’s important to donate and keep blood donations on your to do list,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

LIFELINE urges community members of any blood type to help out. Your donation alone can save up to three lives.

Find more local news here.