Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk to be held later this month

JACKSON, Tenn. — The third annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk is being held later this month.

According to a news release, this year’s walk, which bears the name of Clark Shaw, who died in November 2020 from COVID-19, continues his efforts to bring more people into Christianity.

“He would be ecstatic to see that we’ve continued the prayer walk,” said Jackson First Assembly of God Church Senior Pastor Garry Martin. “His desire was to see not only Old Hickory Boulevard, but also the whole city of Jackson, receive Jesus Christ as their personal savior. And he’d be very, very proud of his son Brooks.”

Those participating in the walk will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Barton’s Home Outlet parking lot at 756 Old Hickory Boulevard, with collective prayer beginning at 9 a.m.

The release says that walkers will go to neighborhoods between Hollywood Drive and U.S. 45 Bypass to pray.

The release says at 11 a.m., walkers will meet back together at the Hartland’s apartment complex for a cookout hosted by the Jackson Police Department.

