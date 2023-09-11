Elizabeth Ann Lucas Roberts, age 69, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of Richard J. Roberts, departed this life Wednesday morning, September 7, 2023 at her home.

Elizabeth was born July 16, 1954 in Parkin, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Bobby Dean Lucas and Bulah Mary Douglas Lucas. She attended school in Parkin and was employed at Guy’s Formal Wear for many years where she was a retail manager before her retirement. Elizabeth was married December 7, 1984 to Richard J. Roberts. She not only loved her family, but she dedicated her life to them. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Roberts was a proud and strong Christian woman. She enjoyed outdoor activities that included camping, traveling, gardening and watching birds. She also enjoyed decorating and home décor.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband of almost 39 years, Richard J. Roberts of Collierville, TN; three daughters, Carrie E. Sanders (Jamie) of Murfreesboro, TN, Joanne Church (Trae) of Olive Branch, MS and Wendy Callahan (Brandon) of Olive Branch, MS; her son, George W. Young, Jr. (Kristi) of Brookland, AR; her mother, Bulah Lucas of Parkin, AR; four sisters, Carolyn Rash (Randy) of Wynne, AR, Diane Patterson of Parkin, AR, Patsy Bly of Parkin, AR and Viola Williams of Wynne, AR; two brothers, Ronnie Lucas of Tyronza, AR and James Lucas (Gail) of Parkin, AR; thirteen grandchildren including Cody Kende of Collierville, TN who was also her caregiver and sunshine; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Mrs. Roberts will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

