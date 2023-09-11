Fair week returns to Jackson, Lexington: See hours, prices

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fair season continues across West Tennessee with more fun on the way!

The West Tennessee State Fair will return to the Jackson Fairgrounds on September 12-17, at 800 South Highland Avenue. Guests can expect fun for the whole family, including games, rides, pageants, exhibits, great food and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 at the door and is required for ages four and up, while children three and under are free. Armbands for rides are available at an additional price: $20 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; $25 on Friday and Saturday. Tuesday, September 12 is dubbed as “20 Dollar Night,” as $20 will include both admission and an armband for all rides. Click here for more details, including a full schedule of events.

Also this week, the Henderson County Fair will kick off  on Monday, September 11. Held near downtown Lexington at 103 1st Street, the fair brings a week-full of activities like rides, pageants, livestock shows, carnival games, food, and numerous exhibits. The midway opens at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. on Friday, and noon on Saturday. There is no cost of admission, however armbands are available for $25 each day, or $30 on Friday and Saturday night. The Henderson County Fair will run through September 16. For more information, click here.

Additionally, the Lauderdale County Fair is taking place from September 13-16. Click here for details.

And looking ahead, next week will bring the return of the Hardin County Agricultural Fair. It will run from September 18-23 at 665 Clifton Road in Savannah. Click here for more.

To see other events happening around West Tennessee this month, click here to check out our community flyers received for September.

