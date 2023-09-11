First responders come together with ‘Sea of Lights’

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. – First responders in a local county came together to commemorate those who gave their all to save others.







The Crockett County Chamber held a “Sea of Lights” Monday evening where first responders in the county gathered to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The memorial began at Friendship Elementary School, where emergency services from each town in Crockett County came together, which included Friendship, Maury City, Gadsden, Bells and Alamo.

“This is not about us, this is about them. This is about the ones who got up in the morning going to another day of work. This is about the ones who got up and clocked in, put on their uniform and went to another shift at the fire department, police department, ambulance service,” said Kyle East, the Crockett County Commissioner.

The first responders drove through each town in the county with their emergency lights on and ended this memorial with a moment of silence and prayer at the court square in Alamo.

