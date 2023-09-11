Free event to focus on Christianity, racism

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free event on Christianity and racism is being held at Union University.

According to a news release, George Yancey, professor in the sociology department and the Institute for Studies of Religion at Baylor University, will speak at Union University Sept. 14 on “Can Christianity Teach Us Anything Unique about Racism?” as part of the university’s Jones Lecture Series.

The release says that the lecture will begin at 7 p.m. in the Carl Grant Events Center. It is free and open to the public.

“Dr. George Yancey is one of the preeminent sociologists in America today,” Union University Provost John Netland said. “Ever since I first became acquainted with his work on race, I have been impressed with his desire to challenge all of us to think critically about the racial paradigms that are prominent in our culture and to seek alternative models of racial reconciliation that align with biblical teaching.”

