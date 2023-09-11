Hike to detail Pugh’s Brigade at the Battle of Shiloh

SHILOH, Tenn. — A special ranger-led hike is being held this weekend.

Shiloh National Military Park says at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, you can follow along and learn about Colonel Isaac Campbell Pugh, a Kentucky native and veteran of the Blackhawk and Mexican Wars.

The hike will begin at Tour Stop 18 and will detail the officers and men that fought under Colonel Pugh’s direction and learn about the struggles they faced defending against multiple fierce Confederate attacks, the park says.

You will need to pre-register for “In Hell Before Night: Pugh’s Brigade at the Peach Orchard.” You can do so by calling and reserving a spot at (731) 689-5696.

Read the full news release here.

Find more local news here.