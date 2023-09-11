Hub City schools do their part for 2023 Hunger Action Month

JACKSON, Tenn. – September is “Hunger Action Month” and students in the Hub City have decided to do their part to help.







This is 12th year of this tradition that started between two private schools in Jackson

“Originally it was a competition with [University School of Jackson]. It has changed. Now we partner with USJ and [Jackson Christian School] and several other of the local schools,” said Anna Sanders, the President of the Student Government Association at Trinity Christian Academy.

The goal of the students is to raise 50,000 pounds of food collectively in the month of September.

This campaign is in partnership with RIFA of Jackson to help feed those in need in the City of Jackson.

“We’ve been going to school at USJ since we were three-years-old, and we have always done this. And it’s just so important to us to be able to plan this now and to be able to know that we have done our best to help someone in the community,” said Claire Whybrew, the Chaplain of the Student Government Association at USJ.

Some schools have offered some incentives to students bringing more cans for this school drive.

“Whichever high school grade gets the most gets a water day with food trucks,” said Mary Peyton Redden, the President of the Student Government Association at USJ.

Another school has two goals, which is to raise both money and cans.

“For the students, it’s more like little contributions. And then if they have parents that own a business or anything, then we ask them to write checks. The elementary and middle school does cans,” said Taylor Kennedy, the Vice President of Communication for Student Government at JCS.

Madison Academic and eight other schools in the Jackson-Madison school system will compete in the RIFA’s “Can-struction” where their cans will also be donated.

This drive will end Saturday, September 30.

