Paul Timothy Tims, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2:30 PM at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Moore officiating.

He was born on May 26, 1962, in Hammond, IN to Charles Leland Tims and Tommie Stephenson Tims. He worked as a self-employed plumber and electrician.

He is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Tims; one brother, Charlie Tims (Melody); two nephews, Chad Tims and Paul Tims; and three great nieces and nephews, Leah Tims, Madelyn Tims, Paul Tims, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Henley.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.