Rain Chances Back on Tuesday, Cooler Week on the Way!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

The next cold front is on the way for Tuesday and it will bring in a round of showers with it. We are NOT expecting severe weather or strong storms this go around. Cooler weather will linger behind the front and stick around most of the week. There could be another front on the way for the weekend. We will have the latest forecast details and more on the hurricane activity churning in the Atlantic Ocean all coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front will get a little closer to the Mid South. Rain showers should hold off for most of the night but will look to return around sunrise in West Tennessee. Clouds will increase as the night goes on and expect mostly cloudy skies tonight. The winds have been light out of the north and will be calm for the majority of the night. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will stick around for most of the day on Tuesday but will look to clear out some late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain showers will be likely in the morning but will taper off as they move east into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but severe weather or strong storms are not expected this go around. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 70s depending on how early the showers show up. A cold front will pass by early in the day. The winds will come out of the northeast and be light. Tuesday night lows will dip down to around 60°.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds will stick around on Wednesday but skies will look to clear out as the day goes on. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast keeping the temperatures below normal for us. Highs will reach the upper 70s and rain showers are not in the forecast. Overall Wednesday looks like a pretty nice day and Wednesday night lows will fall all the way down to the mid 50s. Some low 50s will be possible if the skies clear.

THURSDAY:

The nice weather will look to continue on Thursday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and morning lows will again dip to the mid 50s Thursday night. We should see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions lingering over West Tennessee. The winds will stay out of the northeast as an area of high pressure will develop in the middle of the week north of the region and stay prevalent into the start of the weekend. Rain chances appear to be very low on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be another fantastic day with another round of perfect weather for Friday night football across the region. It will not be too hot, or cold and rain showers will stay away it appears as of now. We should see sunny skies with highs reaching up to around 80°. Friday night lows will fall to the upper 50s and temperatures will be around 65-70° for the football games. The winds will continue to come out of the north but should be light.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast is where things start to get a bit tricky. There appears to be another cold front on the way but it doesn’t look like a real impressive system. Clouds look to build back some on Saturday and some shower activity looks possible on Sunday but there is not a lot of confidence in that front bringing much precipitation as of now or the timing of the system. The winds will come out of the north on Saturday and shift back to the northwest behind the next front on Sunday. We should see more clouds than sun on Sunday. Highs will make it up to the low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s to near 80° on Sunday depending on the timing of the weekend system. Weekend mornings will get started around 60°.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Lee, located a few hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Margot, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.

LOCATION OF LEE IS ABOUT 380 MI...610 KM N OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS ABOUT 600 MI...970 KM S OF BERMUDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...115 MPH...185 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...948 MB...28.00 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Lee.

1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL97): A weak area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Development of this system is unlikely before it merges with a tropical wave incoming from the east during the next couple of days. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent. 2. Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to be above normal to kick off the work week and then cool down some for the rest of the week. The rain and weak storm chances increase on Tuesday but should move out quickly during the day. Cooler and drier weather will return for the back half of the work week. The tropics are still hot and several hurricanes will try to threaten the USA over the next couple of weeks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13