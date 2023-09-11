‘Your Vote Matters’: Leaders gather to encourage voter registration in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — September is a month that encourages voters and potential voters to get out and get informed.

Tennessee’s Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, visited with many leaders in the Jackson and Madison County community on Monday morning, to share about the “Your Vote Matters” program.

“And we’re trying to get business organizations, nonprofit organizations, to engage with their customers or coworkers to get people register to vote and ultimately go and vote,” Hargett said.

“He talked about the ways that our election system is built in the state, how we have a watermark to paper ballots for auditing purposes,” said Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey.

The app that was created to help make voting registration easier is called GoVoteTN. It is designed to answer questions and provide resources to help make the voting process smoother. Whether you are wanting to look at current elected officials, or candidates who will be on the ballot, this can be a great resource.

“A lot of the things that some of the general public may not know, but he’s able to spread the word and make sure that the public knows that our vote, your vote, is gonna count,” Mayor Massey said. “Your vote’s gonna count once and no more, no less. And you’re gonna get your vote counted in the State of Tennessee.”

“Government is held more accountable whenever you go to the polls, and you exercise your right to vote,” Hargett said. “And if you want to make your voice heard, the best way to do that in our society is by being a registered and a regular voter.”

And on top of your vote counting, there is more good news.

“We are on top of the nation for voter integrity,” Massey said. “And we’re proud of that. So we’re going to continue that.”

Click here for further information.

