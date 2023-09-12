Becky Mathias Sanders, age 63, a resident of Lexington, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Billy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 12 Noon – 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Becky was born on February 6, 1960, in Brownsville, TN to Macon and Mary Lou Mathias, Sr. She worked as a cook for the Latham’s Meat Market. She loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Dorris (Michael); two brothers, Terry Mathias and Macon Mathias, Jr.; one sister, Carolyn Cook (Howard); seven grandchildren, Tyler Robertson (Olivia), Victoria Dorris, Aubree Dorris, Luke Dorris, Bristol Dorris, Xane Coatney, and Miah Coatney; one great-grandchild, Tatum Robertson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Sanders; one son, Bradley Benard; her parents, Macon Leroy Mathias, Sr. and Mary Lou Byrd Mathias; two brothers, Eddie Mathias and Jerry Mathias and one sister, Abby Cook.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial be made toward the funeral expenses at Lea & Simmons Funeral Home, 1280 S. Dupree Ave, Brownsville, TN 38012.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.