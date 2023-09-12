Cooler, Mild & Dry Finish to the Work Week

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Some light showers are still coming down this afternoon across West Tennessee but should clear out later this evening and the clouds will follow overnight. Plenty of sunshine and mild weather will look to return for the middle of the week. There could be another shot for a few showers this weekend though. We will have the rest of your Mid South forecast plus more on the active tropical situation in the Atlantic Ocean coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds stuck around for most of the day on Tuesday but will look to clear out some late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain showers will taper off as they move east into the evening hours as well. Highs on Tuesday reached the mid to upper 70s as a cold front passed by early in the day. The winds will come out of the northeast and be light or calm tonight. Tuesday night lows will dip down to around 60°.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds will stick around early Wednesday but skies will look to clear out as the day goes on. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast keeping the temperatures below normal for us. Highs will reach the upper 70s or low 80s and rain showers are not in the forecast. Overall Wednesday looks like a pretty nice day and Wednesday night lows will fall all the way down to the mid 50s. Some low 50s will be possible if the skies clear.

THURSDAY:

The nice weather will look to continue on Thursday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s or low 80s and morning lows will again dip to the mid 50s Thursday night. We should see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions lingering over West Tennessee. The winds will stay out of the northeast as an area of high pressure will develop in the middle of the week north of the region and stay prevalent into the start of the weekend. Rain chances appear to be very low on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be another fantastic day with another round of perfect weather for Friday night football across the region. It will not be too hot, or cold and rain showers will stay away it appears as of now. We should see sunny skies with highs reaching up to around 80°. Friday night lows will fall to the upper 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be around 65-70° for the football games. The winds will continue to come out of the north but should be light.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast is where things start to get a bit tricky. There appears to be another cold front on the way but it doesn’t look like a real impressive system. Clouds look to build back some on Saturday and some shower activity looks possible but there is not a lot of confidence in that front bringing much precipitation as of now or the timing of the system. The winds will come out of the north on Saturday and shift back to the northwest behind the next front on Sunday. We should see more clouds than sun on Saturday than Sunday depending on the timing of the front. Highs will make it up to the low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s to near 80° on Sunday depending on the timing of the weekend system. Weekend mornings will get started around 60°.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Lee, located several hundred miles south of Bermuda, and on Hurricane Margot, located over the central subtropical Atlantic. 1. Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97 and AL98): A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to consolidate, with a low on the western side becoming dominant over the next day or two. Gradual development of the low is expected after that, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend while the system moves west-northwestward or northwestward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

LOCATION...24.7N 66.4W ABOUT 535 MI...860 KM S OF BERMUDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...115 MPH...185 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...946 MB...27.94 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Bermuda A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests in the northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Lee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to cool down some for the rest of the week behind Tuesday’s front. The rain and weak storm chances Tuesday will move out quickly overnight. Cooler and drier weather will return for the back half of the work week. The tropics are still hot and several hurricanes will try to threaten the USA over the next couple of weeks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

