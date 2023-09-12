Gentiva Hospice relocates in Jackson, director explains their services

JACKSON, Tenn. — Conversations around hospice care have opened for many Americans after former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice earlier this year.

Now, Gentiva Hospice in Jackson is aiming to educate the community on the services that they offer.

Executive Director Kim Grice says their team provides care to patients in their homes or assisted living facilities, with the patient’s quality of life and comfort as their main goal.

Grice says when it comes to understanding what hospice is, it’s important to understand what it is not.

“Hospice is not a place,” Grice said. “Hospice is a philosophy of care, where we care for the patient, we care for their quality, their comfort, more so than the disease.”

After outgrowing their former location on Greystone Square, Gentiva Hospice has recently relocated to a bigger building at 174 Murray Guard Drive, Suite A.

Click here to learn more about Gentiva Hospice.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.