JMCSS Education Vision Committee meets

JACKSON, Tenn. – Local school leaders met to discuss some important issues related to the school district.

The Education Vision Committee with the Jackson-Madison County School District met Tuesday afternoon.

One of the main topics discussed was construction on the new Pope School. Leaders were scheduled to meet at the construction site on Ashport Road, but because of rain, they moved their meeting to the current Pope Elementary School.

Committee members say they can’t wait for the new school to finally be completed.

“The administration, the teachers, the staff, they’re all excited. Three additional grades,” said Pete Johnson, Chairman of the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

A meeting of the entire school board is scheduled for this Thursday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Office on North Parkway.

