Linda Lou Goins, age 74, passed away at her residence in Mercer, TN, on Friday, September 8, 2023. The family has honored her wishes for cremation, and a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Mark McSwain officiating.

Linda was born on December 31, 1948, in Fort Oglethorp, GA to Claude and Elizabeth Sharp, both of whom preceded her in death. She retired from the Dry-Cleaning business. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Chet McBride; one son, Timothy Goins (Mara); one daughter, Kimberly Goins; one brother, Tommy Sharp; six grandchildren, Kevin Goins, Ashley Adkins, Candice Kiselburgh, Shanon Van Tol, Karissa Goins, Alexandrya Lumsden and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Clarence Arlee Goins, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial be made toward the funeral expenses at Lea & Simmons Funeral Home, 1280 S. Dupree Ave, Brownsville, TN 38012.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.