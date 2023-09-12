Memphis officers facing federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The five former Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols now face federal charges.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday for four counts charging the five former Memphis police officers with excessive force and failure to intervene, deliberate indifference, conspiracy to witness tamper, and witness tampering.

It is alleged that after using excessive force on Nichols, the officers failed to render medical aid or to advise the dispatcher and emergency medical personnel of Nichols’ serious medical needs, which ultimately resulted in the death of Nichols.

“I want to say that the first two counts alleging civil rights violations resulting in death carry a sentence of up to life in prison, and the other two counts – the obstruction of justice counts – carry a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years in prison,” said US Attorney Kevin Ritz.

Ritz said the former officers are expected to make their initial appearance in court “in the coming days.”

