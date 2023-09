Services for Ms. Sherry “Doll” Hardin, age 51 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday,

September 12, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the St. Paul C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the St. John No.2 Church Cemetery.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.