Mugshots : Madison County : 9/11/23 – 9/12/23

Tarar, Carla Tarar, Carla: Violation of community corrections

Bryant, Kody Bryant, Kody: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Case, William Case, William: Vandalism

Davis, Timara Davis, Timara: Failure to appear

Hunt, Robert Hunt, Robert: Simple domestic assault



Oakley, Shawn Oakley, Shawn: Simple domestic assault

Shaw, Kylan Shaw, Kylan: Aggravated assault

Williams, Annetta Williams, Annetta: Failure to appear

Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Jesse: Fugitive (Hold for other agency)

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/11/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/12/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.