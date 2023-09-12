Mugshots : Madison County : 9/11/23 – 9/12/23 1 hour ago WBBJ Staff, Tarar, Carla Tarar, Carla: Violation of community corrections Bryant, Kody Bryant, Kody: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Case, William Case, William: Vandalism Davis, Timara Davis, Timara: Failure to appear Hunt, Robert Hunt, Robert: Simple domestic assault Oakley, Shawn Oakley, Shawn: Simple domestic assault Shaw, Kylan Shaw, Kylan: Aggravated assault Williams, Annetta Williams, Annetta: Failure to appear Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Jesse: Fugitive (Hold for other agency) The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/11/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/12/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin