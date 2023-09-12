Ray Eldridge Neyman, Jr., age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, September 4, 2023 at his home.

Ray was born September 25, 1957 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Ray Eldridge Neyman, Sr. and Norma Jean Yates Neyman. He graduated from Wooddale High School in Memphis and was employed as a warehouse worker for many years. Ray was formerly a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church in Memphis and he loved animals and tinkering with cars and motorcycles.

Mr. Neyman is survived by his sister, Karla Mitchell and her husband, Scotty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Fulghum.

Graveside Services for Mr. Neyman are private and will be held at Memorial Park South Woods in Memphis, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.