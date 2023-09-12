Sue Hurley Keathley, age 75, a resident of Brownsville, TN, departed this life on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Tabernacle Cemetery with Dr. Tommy Russell officiating.

Sue was born on July 2, 1948, in Brownsville, TN to L. Z. Hurley and Myra Jo Thornton Hurley, both who preceded her in death. She worked as a bookkeeper. She loved playing golf and spending time at Tabernacle. She always enjoyed going to Destin, Florida and the beach. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Keathley; one son, Alan Keathley (Leslie); two sisters, Nan Downing (Rick) and Linda Mann (Bradford); two grandchildren, Macon and Abby Keathley.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.