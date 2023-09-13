4th annual Jackson Pride celebration returning with events at Conger Park, Civic Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is preparing to celebrate the Hub City’s LGBTQ+ community.

The 4th annual Jackson TN Pride event returns with two separate events on Saturday, September 16.

“Pride in the Park” will be held at Conger Park from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. Organizers say there will be over 40 vendors, live music, a DJ, and food trucks on-site.

Later at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, doors will open at 6 p.m. for “Pride After Dark.” This event will feature a DJ, drinks by the Bar-Bees, and a drag show beginning at 8 p.m., including headliner Eureka of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and HBO’s “We’re Here.”

“We have live music, we have food trucks, vendors, we had maybe 32 vendors last year. Now we have close to 50, if not 50 vendors this year,” said Darren Lykes, a Jackson, TN Pride Board Member.

“Pride in the Park” is a free event, while tickets for “Pride After Dark” are available online. Click here for tickets and more information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.