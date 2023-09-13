Arts in Education Week highlights an important aspect of child development

JACKSON, Tenn. – Fine arts education is important and necessary for the development of children over time.

This week in September marks Arts in Education Week, which is a great opportunity to advocate and celebrate the vital role that fine arts play in our schools.

“This is a very special week nationally, locally, and in the state of Tennessee. That is Art in Education Week, September the 10th through the 16th. We are promoting and supporting and realizing the importance of arts in our school systems,” said Kristy White, the Fine Arts Coordinator for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Art education is beneficial for children of all ages and helps develop their imagination to envision a better future for themselves.

“Arts are very, very beneficial for academic performance, attendance records, as well as mental health and the well roundedness of all the children. So that’s the reason why we are supporting this endeavor this week,” White said.

The Jackson-Madison County School System takes pride in offering fine arts for all grade levels in every school in the district as well as a variety of programs for children in higher grades.

“All of our middle and high schools also have fine and performing arts as well. We have visual arts, we have band, we have choir, in high schools we offer piano, we offer various arts and theater,” White said.

White said art and music is important to all educators in fine arts because they understand the positive impact it has on a child.

“It’s really a part of our identity and we are so pleased and proud to share that love of music and art to our students in hopes that they will be lifelong learners and lovers of music and art,” White said.

Parents are encouraged to motivate their children to look more into fine arts programs as they enter middle and high school.

