Christine Henry Perkins, age 77, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Gary Perkins, departed this life Saturday evening, September 9, 2023 at her home.

Christine was born August 23, 1946 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Joseph Calvin Henry and Mary Belle Taylor Henry. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1965 and completed nursing school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis for 20 years before retiring in 1998. Christine was a member of Macon Church of Christ in Macon, Tennessee. She enjoyed flowers, camping, fishing, reading and loved her grandkids.

Mrs. Perkins is survived by her husband, Gary Perkins of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Christy L. Escobar (Roy) of Somerville, TN; her son, Phillip G. Perkins (Lydia) of Oakland, TN; her sister, one brother, Floyd Henry of Somerville, TN; and four grandchildren, Kaci Hart, Cody Hart, Hannah Perkins and Molly Perkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Risa Gail Perkins; three brothers, Lloyd Henry, Gene Henry and James Henry; her sister, Ruth Pearson; and her half-brother, Harry H. Roberson.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Perkins will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Gary Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Perkins will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brett Fioramonti, Christian Hooton, Hunter Hooton, Ryan Hooton, Judson Tapp and Braylon Tapp.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.

