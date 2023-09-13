Cotton Tour Field Day held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Students in West Tennessee were able to learn more about cotton.











The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture hosted the 2023 Cotton Tour Field Day at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center to inform local agricultural producers about the latest advances in row crop research and cotton production techniques.

The 2023 Cotton Tour Field featured updates on variety testing, Thryvon cotton plants, fungicides and disease treatment options, weed management, insect control, drought mitigation, market outlook and profitability strategies.

The event included indoor presentations as well as various field tours led by a panel of UTIA specialists to provide attendees with engaging, interactive learning opportunities about regional cotton practices.

“We will talk about a wide range of topics from pathology, how do we best handle diseases, selection of varieties, management of insects, fertility, basically any and every possible aspect of the cotton production system,” Tyson Raper, a Cotton Specialist at the University of Tennessee.

Farmers, industry specialists, community members and local media representatives were invited to attend this annual event.

