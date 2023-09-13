Couple Fall Like Morning’s Coming to Finish Off the Work Week

As we approach the last week of summer we are expecting a couple fall like morning as we wrap up the work week in West Tennessee. Another weak front may try to usher in a few showers this weekend but any beneficial rainfall looks unlikely. Most of the forecast is looking pretty nice. We will have the latest on how cold the next couple of mornings are going to get and more on the weekend rain chances; plus the latest on the hurricanes in the Atlantic, all coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds hung around early Wednesday but skies cleared out into the afternoon but some cloud cover will look to return later tonight. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast tonight and will likely be weak or calm by the morning. Highs reached the low 80s and rain showers were no where to be seen across West Tennessee. Wednesday night lows will fall all the way down to the mid 50s making for a fall like morning on Thursday. Some low 50s will be possible where the skies clear out.

THURSDAY:

The nice weather will look to continue on Thursday. Highs will stay in low 80s and morning lows will again dip to the mid 50s Thursday night. We should see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions lingering over West Tennessee. The winds will stay out of the northeast as an area of high pressure will develop in the middle of the week north of the region and stay prevalent into the start of the weekend. Rain chances appear to be very low on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be another fantastic day with another round of perfect weather for Friday night football across the region. It will not be too hot, or cold and rain showers will stay away it appears as of now. We should see sunny skies with highs reaching up to the low to maybe mid 80s again. Friday night lows will fall to the upper 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be around 65-70° for the football games. The winds will continue to come out of the north but should be light.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast is where things start to get a bit tricky. There appears to be another cold front on the way but it doesn’t look like a real impressive system. Clouds look to build back some on Saturday and some shower activity looks possible late Saturday but there is not a lot of confidence in that front bringing much precipitation as of now or the timing of the system.

The winds will come out of the north on Saturday and shift back to the northwest behind the next front on Sunday. We should see more clouds than sun on Saturday than Sunday depending on the timing of the front. Highs will make it up to the low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 70s or low 80s on Sunday, depending on the timing and strength of the weekend system. Weekend mornings will get started in the upper 50s or around 60°.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs for the last week of summer look to remain near normal and rain chances are looking pretty slim for the first half of the week. The winds will stay out of the north on Monday before slowly moving back to the east and than the southeast by the middle of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected to kick off the week but some clouds may try to move back in with the increase in humidity from the southerly winds on Wednesday and towards the back half of the work week. Morning lows will hang around 60° as well. Fall officially kicks off next weekend on Saturday.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Lee, located several hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda, and on Hurricane Margot, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97): Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing some signs of organzation. This system's low-level circulation is gradually becoming better defined, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend as the low moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.

HURRICANE AND TROPICAL STORM WATCHES ISSUED FOR MUCH OF COASTAL NEW ENGLAND. STORM SURGE WATCH ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN MASSACHUSETTS.

LOCATION...27.4N 67.6W ABOUT 380 MI...610 KM SSW OF BERMUDA ABOUT 965 MI...1550 KM S OF NANTUCKET MASSACHUSETTS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...105 MPH...165 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 340 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...952 MB...28.12 INCHES

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of down-east Maine from Stonington to the U.S./Canada border. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of coastal New England from Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine, including Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket, Massachusetts

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to cool down some for the rest of the week behind Tuesday’s front. Cooler and drier weather will return for the back half of the work week. The rain and weak storm chances will stay away until maybe Saturday, but do not count on much rain at all. The tropics are still hot and several hurricanes will try to threaten the USA over the next couple of weeks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

