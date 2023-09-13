JPD to host National Night Out on October 3

JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson will celebrate National Night Out on October 3 of this year.

National Night out is typically celebrated on the first Tuesday of October. This event held by the Jackson Police Department will give the citizens an opportunity to interact and talk to officers to form better relationships within the community.

“Just the interaction with the people, seeing law enforcement not as an enforcement, in which we do have to enforce the laws, but we also like to be interacting with the community. We are part of the community too. Even though we work in the community, we are still a part of the community,” said Lt. Byron Taylor, with the Jackson Police Department.

For registration and more information on this event, click here.

