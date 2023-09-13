M. D. Anderson Planetarium’s October of 2023 schedule

From the University of Memphis Lambuth:

JACKSON, Tenn.— The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium recently announced its schedule of shows for October:

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m. – “Hubble Vision”

Friday, Oct. 6, 1:30 p.m. – “Hubble Vision”

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”

Friday, Oct. 13, 1:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”

Friday, Oct. 13, 3:45 p.m., Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show – “Capcom GO!”

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m. – “MarsQuest”

Friday, Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m. – “MarsQuest”

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m. – “TimeSpace”

Friday, Oct. 27, 1:30 p.m. – “TimeSpace”

Saturday, Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m., Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “The Cowboy Astronomer”

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity”

Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. For safety reasons, there is no seating once the IN USE lights are on. No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium was built in 1967 and rededicated in 1973 through a generous grant from the M. D. Anderson Foundation in honor of Jackson, Tenn., native and philanthropist, Monroe Dunaway Anderson. The Planetarium’s 30-foot dome seats 60 and presents regularly scheduled public shows via its Digitarium Alpha 2+ digital projector. One of the few public planetariums in West Tennessee outside of Memphis, the University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium serves the public as well as community and school groups with a wide range of presentations.

Schools or groups interested in scheduling a show should email planetarium@memphis.edu or call Holley Wood, coordinator, at 731.425.7368. Presentations are free to groups and individuals, with free parking in the conveniently located Hyde lot.

For more information about the University of Memphis Lambuth, visit memphis.edu/lambuth/, call 731.425.1904, or email lambuth@memphis.edu.