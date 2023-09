Mugshots : Madison County : 9/12/23 – 9/13/23

Harris, Ocie: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed

Overton, Brian: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, handgun possession prohibited, driving on revoked/suspended license

Brown, Devonte Brown, Devonte: Violation of probation

Crudup, Marquise Crudup, Marquise: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections

Hughes, Jerry Hughes, Jerry: Shoplifting/theft of property



Ingram, Nathaniel Ingram, Nathaniel: Violation of probation

Moody, Cassandra Moody, Cassandra: Simple domestic assault

Oneill, Brenden Oneill, Brenden: Sex offender registry violations

Perry, Ceandre Perry, Ceandre: Violation of probation

Steele, Andrew: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



Young, Charles: Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/12/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/13/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.