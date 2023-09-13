Tommy Charles Wynne, age 88, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and husband of Nettie Clytee White Wynne, departed this life Saturday, September 9, 2023 at his residence.

Tommy was born July 20, 1935 in Whiteville, the son of the late James Boyd Wynne and Aileen Kelly Wynne. He served his country in the United States Army in the peacekeeper force while in Germany and was employed at Owens Corning Fiberglass from 1972 until 1986 as a supervisor before his retirement. Tommy was a country man who raised mules, horses and puppies.

Mr. Wynne is survived by his wife, Nettie Clytee White Wynne of Whiteville, TN; his daughter, Sandra Gail of England; two sons, David Lee Wynne (Cherie) of Middleton, TN and Danny Wynn (Kellie) of Whiteville, TN; and his brother, Robert Wynne of Somerville, TN. He is also survived by his grandchildren who meant the world to him: six grandchildren, Randall, Candace, Matt, Wesley, Emily and Rachel and four great-grandchildren, Cylee, Matt, Abbie and Sam.

A visitation for Mr. Wynne will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Wesley Wynne, Mr. Wynne’s grandson, officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery at Whiteville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.