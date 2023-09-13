UT Gardens Jackson to hold plant sale in early October

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson has announced the dates for this year’s Fall in the Garden plant sale.

The news release says the plant sale and lecture series will be on October 5 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on October 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.

“We have a great lineup of speakers to learn from and hundreds of varieties of beautiful plants to purchase for your lawn or garden,” said Jason Reeves, research associate and curator of UT Gardens, Jackson. “You can come for our garden tours in the morning, attend our lectures throughout the day, and shop our plant sale in the afternoon. We encourage you to bring the family and make a day of it!”

The event is free and open to the public.

