Volunteers Gather at Busy Intersections to Promote Suicide Awareness

JACKSON, Tenn.– While out driving around West Tennessee Wednesday you may have spotted people holding signs urging suicide prevention. The organization behind the signs was the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and their campaign, “Signs of Hope.”

Lynn Julian with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network says this is an annual campaign they do to raise awareness of suicide.

“Just to get the word out about suicide prevention, try to decrease stigma, and let people know there’s hope,” said Julian.

Julian says most of the sign holders are volunteers that are committed to the same goal…reducing suicides. These volunteers create their sign and then stand at busy intersections in varying locations. Some of the signs read: “Honk if You Hate Suicide”, “End the Stigma”, “Brain Health Matters”, or “Don’t Give Up.”

“This could be the one sign that somebody sees that they say, “Wait a minute, there is hope for me out there.” and if we do that, just one person, than we’ve set out to do what we wanted to do,” said Julian.

Julian says over the three years they’ve done ‘Signs of Hope’ they’ve had people even pull over and thank them. Julian told us of one man in the past who said he had recently lost his wife and told her seeing their signs changed his mind about suicide.

“He crossed the street and he told us, “You know I’ve been so sad and I’ve been thinking about dying but just seeing y’all out there today has given me hope and I think I can make it until it’s time for me to go home too.” and that was so special,” said Julian.

Julian said this year, they really wanted to push awareness about the 9-8-8 phone number. This serves as a 24-7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.