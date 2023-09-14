Ainsley Faith McKenzie

How Great Thou Art

Born August 23, 2023 in Jackson, Tennessee, Ainsley Faith, 3 week old daughter of David and Christine McKenzie, has been called “home”. Her brief earthly journey is done. As a precious child of God, on September 13, 2023, Jesus welcomed her with loving open arms. He will now lead, guide & carry her, and she will live with Him, forever more.

Though her sweet life here was brief, she never spent a moment without complete love surrounding her. Miss Ainsley will, forever, be missed, loved and cherished by a family that was built on LOVE.

Miss Ainsley is survived by her parents, David & Christine Thompson McKenzie of Brownsville, TN; her sisters, Elizabeth McKenzie and Olivia McKenzie of Brownsville, TN; her brothers, Noah Oliver of Medina, TN, Gavin Thompson of Brownsville, TN and Waytin McKenzie of Brownsville, TN; her grandparents, “Pappy B” Ben Thompson and Lisa Anderson; her great-grandmas, Velma Thompson and Wanda Roberts; her niece, Avalynne Oliver; a huge loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins; and the LeBonheur NICU staff that became her “family”.

She was preceded in death by her great “PaPa”, Wilmer Thompson; her grandparents, Earl and Jenny McKenzie; and her aunt, Linda McKenzie.

A visitation for Ainsley will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. JR Snyder officiating. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery near Somerville.

Pallbearers will be Stevie Holley, John McKenzie, Steven Whittemore & Brandon Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers, Waytin McKenzie, Noah Oliver & Gavin Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103 or Hebron Cemetery Fund, 6885 Yum Yum Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.