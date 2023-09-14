Another Fall Like Morning Coming Friday, Few Showers this Weekend

Temperatures were in the mid 50s all night long last night across West Tennessee and we have another cool morning coming on Friday. Friday night football looks great but a cold front is on the way this weekend and could bring a few showers but we are not expecting much. We will talk about your weekend forecast in more detail and have the latest oh the hurricanes concerns along the east coast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The nice weather continued on Thursday. Highs reached into the low 80s and morning lows will again dip to the mid 50s Friday night. We saw plenty of sunshine on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions lingering over West Tennessee. The winds stayed out of the northeast as an area of high pressure lingered to the north of the region and will stay prevalent into the start of the weekend. Rain chances and not expected Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be another fantastic day with another round of perfect weather for Friday night football across the region. It will not be too hot, or cold and rain showers will stay away it appears as of now. We should see sunny skies with highs reaching up to the low to maybe mid 80s again. Friday night lows will fall to the upper 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be around 65-70° for the football games. The winds will continue to come out of the north but should be light.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast is where things start to get a bit tricky. There appears to be another cold front on the way but it doesn’t look like a real impressive system. Clouds look to build back some on Saturday and some shower activity looks possible late Saturday but there is not a lot of confidence in that front bringing much precipitation as of now or the timing of the system.

The winds will come out of the north on Saturday and shift back to the northwest behind the next front on Sunday. We should see more clouds than sun on Saturday than Sunday depending on the timing of the front. Highs will make it up to the low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 70s or low 80s on Sunday, depending on the timing and strength of the weekend system. Weekend mornings will get started in the upper 50s or around 60°.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs for the last week of summer look to remain near normal in the mid 80s and rain chances are looking pretty slim for the first half of the week. The winds will stay out of the north on Monday before slowly moving back to the east and than the southeast by the middle of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected to kick off the week but some clouds may try to move back in with the increase in humidity from the southerly winds on Wednesday and towards the back half of the work week. Morning lows will hang around 60° as well. Fall officially kicks off next weekend on Saturday.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Lee, located a couple of hundred miles west-southwest of Bermuda, and on Hurricane Margot, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Azores.

1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97): Showers and thunderstorms show some organization in association with a broad low pressure area located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and this system is very likely to become a tropical depression during the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent. Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS EXTENDED NORTHEASTWARD ALONG THE COAST OF NEW ENGLAND. DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENT CONDITIONS AFFECTING MUCH OF THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES.

LOCATION...31.7N 68.3W ABOUT 210 MI...335 KM W OF BERMUDA ABOUT 665 MI...1065 KM S OF NANTUCKET MASSACHUSETTS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...957 MB...28.26 INCHES

The Tropical Storm Warning along the coast of New England has been extended northward to the U.S./Canada border. The Tropical Storm Warning along the coast of Massachusetts has been extended westward to Westport. The Tropical Storm Watch west of Westport, Massachusetts has been discontinued. The Storm Surge Watch for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket has been discontinued. See Coastal Flood Products issued by your local National Weather Service office for additional details. The Canadian Hurricane Center has extended the Tropical Storm Watch along the coast of eastern Nova Scotia to Point Tupper.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to cool down some for the rest of the week behind Tuesday’s front. Cooler and drier weather will return for the back half of the work week. The rain and weak storm chances will stay away until maybe Saturday, but do not count on much rain at all. The tropics are still hot and several hurricanes will try to threaten the USA over the next couple of weeks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

