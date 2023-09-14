‘Career offender’ sentenced to 42+ years in assault involving JPD officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Goodlettsville man has been sentenced to prison following an April 2021 crime in Jackson.

According to a press release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens’ Office, David Patrick Lauderdale was sentenced by Judge Kyle Atkins on Monday to serve 42 years, 11 months and 28 days, on the charges of domestic assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and felony evading arrest.

The release states the charges are in relation to an incident that took place on April 29, 2021, at a coin laundromat located at 38 Carriage House Drive in Jackson.

According to evidence presented in a July 26, 2023 trial, Jackson Police Officer Aaron Sisk responded to the location because a 911 caller advised that Lauderdale was chasing her around the business and assaulting her.

Upon Sisk’s arrival, the release says Lauderdale attempted to flee in a vehicle, which escalated to the officer reaching into the car to attempt to arrest him, however Lauderdale put the car in reverse and started dragging the officer across the parking lot. According to the release, the Sisk’s ribs and hand were crushed during the incident, and his leg was ran over. The release says Lauderdale then fled from the scene and crashed into a vehicle, before fleeing on foot and later being captured as he tried to hide in a nearby restaurant.

The release states that at Lauderdale’s sentencing hearing, Judge Atkins found him to be a career offender, and at the time of the offenses, Lauderdale was on probation out of Davidson County for several convictions.

“This case illustrates the danger that law enforcement faces every day and the courage that is so often displayed in the face of that danger.” said District Attorney General Jody Pickens. “This career criminal had no regard for the lives or safety of others and his prior Davidson County felony convictions stand as testaments as to his unwillingness to lead a productive, law-abiding life. He will now be where he deserves to be and that is behind bars for a long time. It would have been better for all involved had the defendant made better choices, but clearly, he did not. God Bless Officer Sisk and the others impacted by this incident.”

