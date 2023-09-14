FBI reminds Tennesseans about the Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge

From the FBI Memphis Field Office:

The FBI Memphis Field Office, which covers middle and west Tennessee, is reminding teachers, parents, and students that the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (SOS) Internet Challenge is open for the 2023-24 school year at sos.fbi.gov.

This free, educational program for children includes age-specific materials for third to eighth grade and a series of grade-appropriate online games that allow kids to have fun while learning.

To participate in the testing and national competition, a teacher must register eligible classes from any public, private, or home school that has at least five students and is in the United States. Each month during the school year, the classes with the top exam scores nationwide will receive a certificate and be congratulated by local FBI personnel.

Teachers manage their students’ participation in the program; the FBI does not collect or store any student information. The SOS program’s curriculum meets state and federal Internet safety mandates.

This program can help children:

Explore what good online etiquette looks like.

Manage cyber bullies.

Show the importance of good passwords and double authentication.

Download safely – either a new app or game on your phone.

Screen friend requests in a responsible way.

See the dangers of plagiarism and privacy violations.

Limit the information they put online.

You can find more news from across the state here.