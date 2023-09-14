Janice Annette Nanney Dugger, age 82, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Horace Dugger, departed this life Sunday evening, September 10, 2023 at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.

Janice was born October 24, 1940 in Alamo, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Marvin Eugene Nanney and Clara Frances Hampton Nanney. She graduated from Alamo High School and was employed as a food marketing representative for many years before retiring in 2013. She was married to Horace Dugger in 1969 and had been a resident of the Memphis area for many years. Janice was a member of Cordova Church of Christ and enjoyed animals, cooking, shopping, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Dugger is survived by her husband of 54 years, Horace Dugger; her daughter, Melanie Crowell (Joe); and two grandchildren, Adam Joseph Crowell and Grace Emerson Crowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Travis Nanney, Larry Nanney and Infant Nanney.

A visitation for Mrs. Dugger will be from 11:30 A.M. to 12 noon Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel with Preacher Bruce Hatcher officiating. Interment will follow in Robertson Cemetery at Alamo, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, 935 Farm Road, Memphis, TN 38134.

