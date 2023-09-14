Mitchell Murrell Voyles, age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Inez Powers Voyles, departed this life Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Mitchell was born April 16, 1941 in Fayette County, the son of the late Robert Clifton Voyles and Virgie L. Kee Voyles. He received his education at Parks School and was a lifelong resident of Fayette County. Mitchell was a loving man who enjoyed hunting and team roping.

Mr. Voyles is survived by his wife, Inez Voyles of Somerville, TN; two sons, Donald Voyles (Melissa) of Walnut, MS and Danny Voyles (DeAnna) of New Castle, WY; his sister, Dureace Doyle of Oakland, TN; and one grandson, Clayton De Voyles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Maudie Robinson and Margaret Voyles; and three brothers, Audie Voyles, James Voyles and Dalton Voyles.

A visitation for Mr. Voyles will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community of Fayette County.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

