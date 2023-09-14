Mugshots : Madison County : 9/13/23 – 9/14/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Jones, Tangenika Jones, Tangenika: Violation of probation Bowman, Lakiya Bowman, Lakiya: Violation of community corrections Aguilera, Erick Aguilera, Erick: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Bullock, Toronika Bullock, Toronika: Failure to appear Christopher, Kennon Christopher, Kennon: Violation of probation Cobb, Michael Cobb, Michael: Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution Crawford, Stephen Crawford, Stephen: Failure to appear Echols, James Echols, James: Violation of probation Franklin, Eric Franklin, Eric: Aggravated burglary Freeman, Athena Freeman, Athena: Violation of probation George, Chester George, Chester: Theft of services, theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999 Glaze, Donna Glaze, Donna: Violation of parole Hull, Cameron Hull, Cameron: Failure to appear Jefferies, Jimmie Jefferies, Jimmie: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Mcfadden-ware, Amyauah Mcfadden-ware, Amyauah: Violation of probation Perdue, Latral Perdue, Latral: Violation of probation Person, Stephanie Person, Stephanie: Violation of probation Sinclair, Nicholas Sinclair, Nicholas: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Sinclair, Nicholas: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Stegall, Mark Stegall, Mark: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Stegall, Mark: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Taylor, Jocilyn Taylor, Jocilyn: Violation of probation Whisnant, Orlando Whisnant, Orlando: Failure to appear Whitmore, Justin Whitmore, Justin: Failure to appear Woodruff, Jaqwavius Woodruff, Jaqwavius: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/13/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/14/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin