Mugshots : Madison County : 9/13/23 – 9/14/23

Jones, Tangenika Jones, Tangenika: Violation of probation

Bowman, Lakiya Bowman, Lakiya: Violation of community corrections

Aguilera, Erick Aguilera, Erick: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

Bullock, Toronika Bullock, Toronika: Failure to appear

Christopher, Kennon Christopher, Kennon: Violation of probation



Cobb, Michael Cobb, Michael: Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution

Crawford, Stephen Crawford, Stephen: Failure to appear

Echols, James Echols, James: Violation of probation

Franklin, Eric Franklin, Eric: Aggravated burglary

Freeman, Athena Freeman, Athena: Violation of probation



George, Chester George, Chester: Theft of services, theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999

Glaze, Donna Glaze, Donna: Violation of parole

Hull, Cameron Hull, Cameron: Failure to appear

Jefferies, Jimmie Jefferies, Jimmie: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Mcfadden-ware, Amyauah Mcfadden-ware, Amyauah: Violation of probation



Perdue, Latral Perdue, Latral: Violation of probation

Person, Stephanie Person, Stephanie: Violation of probation

Sinclair, Nicholas Sinclair, Nicholas: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Stegall, Mark Stegall, Mark: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Taylor, Jocilyn Taylor, Jocilyn: Violation of probation



Whisnant, Orlando Whisnant, Orlando: Failure to appear

Whitmore, Justin Whitmore, Justin: Failure to appear

Woodruff, Jaqwavius Woodruff, Jaqwavius: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/13/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/14/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.