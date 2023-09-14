Reuben Douglas “Doug” Kennon, Jr., aged 61, a resident of Williston, Tennessee, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Born on August 26, 1962 in Memphis, Tennessee, Doug was the son of Reuben Douglas Kennon, Sr. and Donnie Jean Callicutt Kennon. He graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville and embarked on a career as a welder after high school. Subsequently, he worked as a fiber optic engineer at Heritage Cable before venturing into entrepreneurship with his own business, Triple K Communications, from which he later retired.

Mr. Kennon was a devoted member of Pleasants Christian Church in Rossville. An avid outdoorsman, Doug cherished activities such as snow skiing, river and lake outings, horseback riding, and was renowned as a competitive barbecue cook. He had a rebellious spirit and was always the life of the party, ever ready to lend a helping hand.

Surviving Mr. Kennon are his three sons, Brandon Kennon (Jennifer), Colby Kennon (Jade), and Dustin Kennon (Lacy); his loving parents, Reuben and Donnie Kennon; his brother, Rodney Kennon (Regina); and five adoring grandchildren: Westin, Swayzie, Aiden, Bella, and Colt.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Mr. Kennon’s life will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Pleasants Christian Church in Rossville. Memorial services, officiated by Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, will follow at 11 A.M. on the same day at Pleasants Christian Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center, and you can share your condolences on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.