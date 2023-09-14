Theme for 2023 Civics Essay Contest announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This year theme for the Civics Essay Contest has been announced.

According to Secretary of State Tre Hargett, this year’s contest theme is “Why Civility Matters.”

“Encouraging students to become more civically engaged is important to cultivating our state’s next generation of great Tennesseans,” said Hargett. “Now more than ever, Tennesseans are being inundated with negative messages and images. We need to work to break this cycle and prepare our youngest Tennesseans with an understanding of why civility matters and how to disagree without being disagreeable.”

The contest is open to all Tennessee students in public, private school or home school from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The winners of the contest will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the State Capitol.

To view contest rules and submit essays online through Friday, Dec. 15, visit sos.tn.gov/civics-essay- contest.

