Tickets on sale for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tickets are now on sale for “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

The Jackson Theatre Guild present this fall production September 28 through October 1 at the Ned in downtown Jackson.

The Guild says:

“From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!“

Find times, tickets prices and more information here.

