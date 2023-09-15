2023 Archeofest begins at Pinson Mounds

PINSON, Tenn. – Many groups of students went to visit a historical site and experience some traditions first hand.







Archeofest at Pinson Mounds welcomed students to their sacred grounds on Friday.

“Our School Day Archeofest, and we’re having all the activities throughout the weekend. It is a celebration of the mound builders and the people that rediscovered the site. We have events going on from Birds of Prey to archaeological talks. We have indigenous dancers, hoop dancers and traditional dancing. And we also have everyday activities to do with some of our craft vendors as well,” said Dedra Ekverg, a Park Ranger.

Students had the opportunity to get an up close look at many historical treasures, and this one in particular caused a stir with the kids.

“Going up the big mound,” said Miles Montague, who is in the fifth grade. “It was really fun doing it.”

“I have learned about them in social studies I think. But I think they were used for burials and I think they are called rituals. I forgot,” said Iyana Carson, who is in the fifth grade.

“Pinson mounds is a 2,000-year-old Native American mound complex. We have ceremonial mounds, which behind me is our largest mound, Sauls Mound. And when you’re standing on top of it, the other mounds on the celestial events like sunrises of the solstices and equinoxes. And Ozier Mound actually lines up with the most northern moon rise,” Ekverg said.

And one tradition, knapping, is still in practice to this day.

“They’re actually creating arrowheads and spear points. So I personally do it at home,” Ekverg said.

The event will officially be open to the public starting on Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

