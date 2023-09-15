6th Tennessee STEAM Festival set for October

From the University of Memphis Lambuth:

JACKSON, Tenn.— Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the sixth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival taking place Oct. 13-22.

Founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, the festival incorporates events hosted by a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions. Events at the University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium will include:

Friday, Oct 13, 1:30 p.m. – public show, “Light Years from Andromeda”

Friday, Oct 13, 3:45 p.m. – Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show, “Capcom GO!” (about Apollo and Artemis moon missions)

Tuesday, Oct 18, 5:30 p.m. public show – “MarsQuest”

Friday, Oct 21, 1:30 p.m., public show – “MarsQuest”

Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. For safety reasons, there is no seating once the IN USE lights are on. No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

