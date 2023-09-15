Gov. Lee joins leaders in Bolivar for brownfield bill signing

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee made a stop in Bolivar as part of the kickoff to his Statewide Conservation Tour.

A press release states the tour highlights Tennessee’s conservation strategy and celebrates recent investments in state parks, brownfield cleanup and advancement of nuclear energy.

Governor Lee joined local and state officials at the Luez Theatre to celebrate the signing of the Brownfield Redevelopment Act, as well as the city receiving a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic says as the process to develop the brownfield and Sand Beach Lake began years ago, it was an exciting day.

“We’ve just been working hard trying to develop both of those properties and see what we can do to take both properties that have been just sort of dormant in our community, and turn them into something that we can receive an investment and a return economically, for all the citizens here in Bolivar,” Mayor McTizic said.

Governor Lee has also proclaimed September 23 as Tennessee Public Lands Day.

