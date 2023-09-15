Great Weather for Friday Night Football, Cold Front Coming this Weekend

We dropped below 50° in Jackson this morning for the first time since May 4th (over 4 months ago) but warmed up nicely this afternoon. The weather will be perfect for the football games tonight! A cold front is on the way this weekend but it doesn’t look like an impressive front and rain chances are low. We will have the full weekend forecast and a detailed look into the last week of summer coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Friday was another fantastic day with another round of perfect weather for Friday night football across the region. It will not be too hot, or cold and rain showers will stay away it appears as of now until possibly the weekend. We saw sunny skies with highs reaching up to the low to mid 80s again. Friday night lows will fall to the upper 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be around 65-70° for the football games. The winds will continue to come out of the north but should be light or calm overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast is where things start to get a bit tricky. There appears to be another cold front on the way but it doesn’t look like a real impressive system. Clouds look to build back some on Saturday and some shower activity looks possible late Saturday but there is not a lot of confidence in that front bringing much precipitation as of now or the timing of the system.

The winds will come out of the north on Saturday and shift back to the northwest behind the next front on Sunday. We should see more clouds than sun on Saturday than Sunday depending on the timing of the front. Highs will make it up to the low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 70s or low 80s on Sunday, depending on the timing and strength of the weekend system. Weekend mornings will get started in the upper 50s or around 60°.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs for the last week of summer look to remain near normal in the mid 80s and rain chances are looking pretty slim for the first half of the week. We could see a few mid week showers but chances are quite low for any significant rain. The winds will stay out of the north on Monday before slowly moving back to the east and than the southeast by the middle of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected to kick off the week but some clouds may try to move back in with the increase in humidity from the southerly winds on Wednesday and towards the back half of the work week. Morning lows will hang around 60° as well. Fall officially kicks off next weekend on Saturday.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Lee, located several hundred miles south-southeast of the New England states, on Tropical Storm Margot, located over the central subtropical Atlantic, and on newly formed Tropical Depression Fifteen, located over the central tropical Atlantic.

1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by midweek. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter while the system moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO OCCUR THIS EVENING IN SOUTHEASTERN NEW ENGLAND.

LOCATION...37.9N 66.7W ABOUT 490 MI...790 KM SSW OF HALIFAX NOVA SCOTIA ABOUT 290 MI...465 KM SE OF NANTUCKET MASSACHUSETTS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...80 MPH...130 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 10 DEGREES AT 20 MPH...31 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...965 MB...28.50 INCHES

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island * Nova Scotia from Digby to Ecum Secum A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Westport Massachusetts northward to the U.S./Canada border * Martha's Vineyard * Nantucket * New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Fort Lawrence, including Grand Manan Island * New Brunswick from Shediac to Tidnish * Nova Scotia from Fort Lawrence to Point Tupper A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Prince Edward Island * Magdalen Islands * New Brunswick from Belledune to Shediac * Nova Scotia from Tidnish to Aulds Cove * Nova Scotia from Aulds Cove to Meat Cove to Point Tupper

FINAL THOUGHT:

Another cold front is coming this weekend but it looks like a mostly dry front and will only drop temperatures a few degrees. Warmer weather will look to return for the last week of summer and rain chances remain low in the forecast. The tropics are still hot and several hurricanes will try to threaten the USA over the next couple of weeks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

