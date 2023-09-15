Ground broke on new recovery center

Aspell Recovery and the Henderson County Foundation broke ground on College Drive in Lexington for a new residential dorm for men suffering from addiction.

Richard Barber, the Executive Director for Aspell, talked about exactly what this recovery center will provide to the county.

“It’s a 12 bed dorm for men here in Lexington and Henderson County. We will provide services for addiction. It’ll be relapse prevention, case management, job skills, parenting classes. What we want to do is impact the addiction rate in Henderson County,” Barber said.

Barber says that 70% of the people that go through their continuum are still clean six months later.

Barber also talked about why this is being built in Henderson County.

“In the 18 years I’ve worked at Aspell Recovery Center Henderson County, of course our main base is in Jackson, but Henderson County has either been the second or third referring county to services at Aspell Recovery Center. So we wanted to get services in the community. The Community Foundation got the ball rolling. Dr. Vicky Lake wrote a grant. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse awarded that grant. That’s how we were able to start this building,” Barber said.

Henderson County Mayor Robby McCready spoke about the future plans of College Drive that go beyond just the Aspell Recovery Center.

“We’re building services around this location. We’ve got adult education as you come in. We have the Tennessee Department of Human Services on the left as you come in. We’ll have this center,” McCready said.

McCready also mentioned a new housing authority that will be on the hill at the end of the road.

He referred to this area as a one-stop shop for people in need of these services.

The recovery center is planned to be built by the end of the year and operational by January.

