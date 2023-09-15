Historic Ghost Walking Tour, dinner returns to Jackson in October

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Area Business and Professional Women announce the return of their annual Ghost Walking Tour and Dinner.

According to a press release from Jackie Utley, historical Jackson ghosts will be portrayed by the Excelsior Theatre Company acting troupe, directed by Christopher Stevens, throughout locations downtown.

The ghost tour will take place on Friday, October 27, beginning at 5 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. At 6 p.m., the group will move to Clayton Hall at First United Methodist Church, for a dinner catered by Lane College.

The release states that following the meal, “groups will follow guides to downtown locations to hear captivating historic tales and legends that shaped our beloved city.”

Tickets are $45 per person for the tour and the dinner, or just $25 for the tour only. According to the release, tickets will be limited to 80 participants.

The release states that all proceeds contribute to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women Scholarship Fund.

Click here for tickets, and for further information, contact Mary Jo Middlebrooks at (731) 423-2234.

