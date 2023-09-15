Kickoff held for this year’s ‘Canstruction’

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Regional Inter-faith Association, or RIFA, held their Canstruction kickoff party at Baker Brother BBQ in downtown Jackson Thursday afternoon.











This is a come-and-go celebration for all 2023 RIFA Canstruction teams and sponsors.

Teams will be competing soon to create displays using canned goods and make them into works of art.

“Being that we are a hunger-fighting organization, it’s just such a good fit for us because once again the concept is that teams from all across the city come together and build structures made entirely out of food and these are pretty amazing structures,” said Lisa Tillman, the Executive Director of RIFA.

“Canstruction 2023” will be held on Thursday, September 28 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, where the winning team will be announced.

The evening will include dinner and entertainment from the comedy/musical act, “The Cleverlys.”

All canned goods collected will be donated to RIFA for distribution to local families in need.

