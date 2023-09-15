Library launches program with lunch and learn

JACKSON, Tenn. – Madison County is coming together to read.

The Jackson-Madison County Library launched its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program at noon Friday with a lunch and learn.

The program is focused on Circe by Madeline Miller.

Other upcoming events include book discussions, trivia contests, and art nights.

Regular programs will also tie into the Big Read.

Madison County is one of 62 communities nationwide participating in the 2023 to 2024 NEA Big Read from September 15 until November 11.

“We’re trying to get people to be creative to try and evoke creative responses and to get everybody in the community to read the same book so that we can talk about those themes and how they relate to us and how they relate to the humanities,” said Shane Plunk, with the library.

The Big Read hopes to broaden understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the power of shared reading.

